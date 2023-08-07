Bloomberg analyst Jamie Coutts suggests that the current Bitcoin bull run is in its early stages, as major holders continue to accumulate and long-term investors hold 74.8% of the total Bitcoin supply.

According to Jamie Coutts, a prominent Bloomberg analyst, the rapid accumulation of Bitcoin among major holders signals that the current bull run has just begun. Long-term investors, also known as "residents," now hold 74.8% of the entire Bitcoin supply, with 30% of Bitcoin moved to cold storage since 2020. On-chain activity has seen a surge as well, with transaction volume averaging around four times the 2021/22 average of 100,000 per day.

Despite the positive indicators, Bitcoin's volatility remains at an all-time low. This may provide some relief to investors who have been wary of the digital asset's turbulent nature. The combination of increasing accumulation, dominant long-term holders, and lower volatility could set the stage for sustained growth in the cryptocurrency market and boost investor confidence in Bitcoin.



