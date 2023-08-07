Over 332 million SAND tokens, worth approximately $135 million, are scheduled for unlocking on August 14. This release represents about 16.2% of the circulating supply.

According to data from Token Unlocks, more than 332 million SAND tokens, valued at around $135 million, will be unlocked at 16:00 on August 14. This unlocking accounts for approximately 16.2% of the current circulating supply.

Investors in the SAND token should be aware of the potential market impact once this significant number of tokens becomes accessible for trading or utilization on the platform. The unlocking may impact the token's price and its overall market dynamics.

