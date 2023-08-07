With the Maker DAI savings rate (DSR) raised to 8%, a notable whale recently deposited a significant sum into the Maker pool. The individual pledged 420 WBTC as collateral, borrowed 6.7 million DAI, and deposited it all into the Maker DSR pool.

As seen on Scopescan monitoring, some whale investors have begun depositing large amounts into Maker upon the DAI savings rate's (DSR) increase to 8%. Three hours ago, an address starting with 0x4a pledged approximately 12.2 million USD worth of collateral in the form of 420 WBTC (Wrapped Bitcoin), subsequently borrowing 6.7 million DAI. The investor then deposited the entire DAI sum into the Maker DSR pool.

This activity suggests that whales are taking advantage of the raised Maker DAI savings rate to maximize returns on their investments. The increased interest in the Maker DSR pool could potentially reinforce DeFi's position within the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

