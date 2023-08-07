HSBC plans to participate in two hypothetical digital Hong Kong dollar pilot projects, one of which involves simulating a digital Hong Kong dollar payment ecosystem on the campus of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

According to Odaily Planet Daily News, HSBC Hong Kong's Digital Director, Bojan Obradovic, disclosed that the bank aims to deploy the research findings and the campus environment of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology to simulate a digital Hong Kong dollar payment ecosystem. The objective is to test multiple application-based theoretical hypotheses. HSBC intends to involve more than 100 participants in conducting real-time transactions to evaluate the potential social and economic benefits of the digital Hong Kong dollar.

The anticipated benefits include reducing fraudulent activities, enhancing incentive mechanisms, and increasing the efficiency of payment rails. The move signifies HSBC's commitment to experiment with and potentially endorse digital currencies within the evolving financial landscape.

