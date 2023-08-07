Pseudonymous analyst Rekt Capital has issued a warning that Bitcoin could witness downside movement in August based on historical trends and a bearish signal from the relative strength index (RSI).

According to the Daily Hodl, Rekt Capital, an analyst who's gained attention for his long-term crypto predictions, warns his 349,300 followers that Bitcoin may experience lower levels in August due to a bearish signal stemming from the crypto's RSI. Historically, Augusts prior to Bitcoin's halving have generally been bearish for the digital asset. According to the analyst, if the bearish signal plays out, Bitcoin could fall as low as $24,000.

The analyst highlights that the weekly bearish divergence doesn't guarantee lower prices, as Bitcoin could invalidate the bearish signal by reclaiming a key level or by the RSI breaking its downtrend. Rekt Capital emphasizes the importance of the $29,250 level, stating that if the level continues to act as resistance, there is a greater chance the weekly bearish divergence will play out. On the other hand, if the price reclaims the $29,250 level as support or the RSI breaks its downtrend, the bearish signal would be invalidated.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $29,127.