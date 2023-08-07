Foresight News reports that 12 days ago, the nd4.eth address transferred 2,500 ETH, equivalent to roughly $4.6 million, to a black hole address.

Data obtained from Foresight News indicates that the nd4.eth address transferred 2,500 ETH, estimated to be worth around $4.6 million, to a black hole address 12 days ago. A black hole address is an Ethereum address where funds are rendered inaccessible due to the absence of a private key. Transactions to such addresses are typically irreversible and signify a permanent loss of the transferred assets.

The motive behind the transfer remains unclear. It highlights the importance of caution when sending cryptocurrency transactions and the necessity of verifying recipient addresses before approving transfers.

