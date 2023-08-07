Scam Sniffer reports that an individual has recently lost approximately $2.77 million worth of $sfrxETH due to an ERC20 Permit Phishing attack.

According to Scam Sniffer, a user has fallen victim to an ERC20 Permit Phishing attack, resulting in a loss of roughly $2.77 million in $sfrxETH. The incident took place only 17 minutes ago. Details about the attack and the corresponding transaction can be found via the following transaction link on Etherscan: https://etherscan.io/tx/0x73aadf47041b23aca863467d2ed397f27224afc28a2a8422b52e0305d4a736c4.

The occurrence of such phishing attacks highlights the importance of vigilance and security measures for users involved in the crypto ecosystem. It is vital for individuals to verify the authenticity of smart contracts, websites, and apps, as well as to double-check transaction details before approving any transactions.