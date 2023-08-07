The Aave community has approved and enacted the Gauntlet-initiated proposal "Setting CRV LTV on Aave v2 to zero" to address concerns regarding CRV liquidity decline and prevent additional borrowing with existing CRV collateral.

Gauntlet's proposal "Setting CRV LTV on Aave v2 to zero" has been passed and implemented within the Aave community. According to the proposal, Gauntlet conducted a study on the risk profile of wallet addresses starting with 0x7a16. As of August 1, 2023, the account had borrowed approximately $54 million in USDT with $158 million in CRV as collateral.

Due to the recent decrease in CRV liquidity, it has been recommended to set the CRV LTV (Loan-to-Value ratio) of Aave v2 on Ethereum to 0. This decision aims to prevent additional borrowing with existing CRV collateral and mitigate potential risks associated with CRV exposure, decreasing vulnerability to market fluctuations.

