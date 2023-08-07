The Abracadabra community, issuer of algorithmic stablecoin MIM, has voted in favor of the amended "Further Amendment of Interest Rate" AIP #13.6 proposal, which addresses CRV risk exposure, with a 99.91% support rate.

According to snapshot voting results, the Abracadabra community has overwhelmingly approved the "Further Amendment of Interest Rate" AIP #13.6 proposal, which is a revised version of the earlier AIP #13.5 proposal, titled "Interest Rate Adjustment to CRV cauldrons." The new proposal aims to address the large CRV risk exposure currently seen in the agreement, and it gained an impressive 99.91% support rate among community voters. The approval of AIP #13.6 highlights the community's commitment to reevaluating and minimizing potential risks for the platform's users and stakeholders.