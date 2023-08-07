BGD Labs, a Web3 development plan, aims to execute the second and third phases of the token "rescue plan" for tokens inadvertently sent to the Aave ecosystem smart contract.

According to Foresight News, BGD Labs has merged the second and third phases of its token "rescue plan" into one proposal. The plan aims to recover tokens mistakenly sent to the smart contract of the Aave ecosystem, which include: (1) tokens locked in Aave v1 Ethereum contract; (2) tokens locked in Aave v2 (all networks) and Aave v2 AMM Ethereum contract; (3) tokens locked on Aave v3; and (4) tokens with a total value greater than $1,000, thereby avoiding additional operational overhead for small tokens. BGD Labs has taken a snapshot of all eligible user addresses, assets, and amounts for this rescue.

Phases 2 and 3 require only one governance proposal for the first-level executor, as all affected contracts are controlled by that executor. After completing reviews, BGD Labs will submit a governance proposal with three payloads: one for each network of Ethereum, Polygon, and Optimism. These payloads will enable releasing locked tokens on Aave to the "rescue plan" smart contract logic.