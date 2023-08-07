In a court case in Jiangsu, a plaintiff sued over a Bitcoin lending dispute, resulting in the dismissal of the lawsuit due to insufficient legal protection for Bitcoin transactions in this context.

Recently, a case emerged in which Xu from Jiangsu lent 341 Bitcoins to Lin, and sued the recipient over a failure to return the borrowed amount. However, the court held that Bitcoin is a specific virtual commodity and does not possess the same legal status as currency. It lacks common monetary attributes such as legal compensation and mandatory use, and therefore cannot be used as currency in circulation in the market.

The judge stated that Bitcoin transactions between the two parties in this case are not currently protected by law. Moreover, since Bitcoin lacks the property of tangible goods, it has no realistic returnability and cannot be quantified using legal tender. Consequently, the court dismissed the lawsuit, highlighting the need for those lending Bitcoin to do so at their own risk, given the lack of legal protection in such transactions.

