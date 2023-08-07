CoinGecko has introduced a new section called "Alleged SEC Securities Coins," which includes 24 tokens, such as BNB, ADA, and SOL. The market value of this section is $84.809 billion, and the 24-hour trading volume surpasses $2.363 billion.

CoinGecko, a prominent cryptocurrency market data aggregator, has recently added a section that compiles tokens reportedly being scrutinized by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as securities. This new section consists of 24 tokens, including Binance Coin (BNB), Cardano (ADA), and Solana (SOL), with a combined market value of $84.809 billion. The 24-hour trading volume of the tokens in this category is over $2.363 billion. This section is likely created to provide more transparency and easy access to potential regulatory information for users and investors regarding these tokens.

