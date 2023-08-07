Hanwe Chang, an astute NFT trader, netted approximately $1.5 million in Ethereum after tricking a competitor's bot into buying Azuki NFTs at excessively inflated prices on the NFT marketplace Blur.

According to a report published by Decrypt, a series of transactions on the up-and-coming NFT marketplace Blur has caught the attention of Crypto Twitter and sparked discussions on legality. Hanwe Chang, a prolific trader, duped a rival bot into purchasing Azuki NFTs at an inflated price, earning a considerable profit in the process. Chang discovered that the bot was copying his bids on Blur and decided to use that as an advantage.

Blur, which trails behind established NFT marketplaces like OpenSea and SuperRare, boasts an increase in trading volume due to gamified incentives where users receive tokens based on trade-related activity.

Taking advantage of the bot's mimicry, Chang managed to inflate the price of 12 certain Azuki NFTs to 50 Ethereum each, worth around $91,500, marking a massive markup from the previous Azuki NFT that had sold for less than 5 Ethereum earlier. The series of trades resulted in Chang netting a profit of approximately $1.5 million in Ethereum.

The unexpected turn of events has sparked debates on whether the strategy applied is legal or not, with differing opinions emerging in the NFT community. Some argue that the bot's owner was merely outsmarted, while others, like Delphi Labs General Counsel Gabriel Shapiro, suggest that there might be valid legal claims to recover the lost funds. However, Shapiro also acknowledges that the legal issues are "a bit more nuanced."



