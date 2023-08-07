Roughly 73% of stolen cryptocurrency funds in the Curve Reentrancy vulnerability, amounting to $52.3 million, have been returned, with remaining assets worth approximately $19.7 million yet to be recovered.

According to PeckShieldAlert monitoring and BlockBeats news, around $73.5 million worth of cryptocurrency on Ethereum was stolen due to the Curve Reentrancy vulnerability. As of now, approximately $52.3 million, or 73% of the stolen funds, have been returned by various parties. The first Curve CRV-ETH exploiter (0xb752…b324) has not yet returned the outstanding ~$19.7 million worth of cryptocurrency on Ethereum.

The returned funds are detailed as follows:

1. AlchemixFi returned all: $22 million (including 7,258 ETH + 4,821 altH)

2. Jpegd Frontrunner returned 90%: $11.5 million (equivalent to 5,495.4 WETH)

3. Metronome ($1.6 million) + CRV pool ($5.3 million) by c0ffeebabe.eth returns: $7 million

4. Alchemix (Operation White Hat): $13 million

Despite the significant recovery, the remaining stolen assets indicate an ongoing pursuit to retrieve and secure the funds. The broader crypto community is likely to monitor this situation closely.

