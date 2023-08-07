The MakerDAO Dai Savings Rate (DSR) has been raised to 8%, following a sizable whale trade of 5640 ETH for DAI. Consequently, the Total Value Locked (TVL) in the DAI pool now exceeds $400 million.

According to @EmberCN, MakerDAO increased the Dai Savings Rate (DSR) to 8% after a significant trade involving a whale that sold 5640 ETH for DAI. The whale then utilized 5400 wstETH to borrow 4 million DAI, followed by a deposit of 14.32 million DAI into MakerDAO.

As a result, the Total Value Locked (TVL) in the DAI pool surpassed $400 million. This increase in DSR and the whale's large transaction may influence further interest and activity regarding MakerDAO and DAI in the crypto market.

