Over the past four days, Wintermute Trading wallet has deposited a total of 11.1 million YGG (approximately $6.7 million) to the exchange, following a nearly 250% price increase in the last seven days.

According to Lookonchain monitoring and Foresight News, the value of YGG has experienced a substantial jump of nearly 250% within the last week. During the same period, the Wintermute Trading wallet deposited a total of 11.1 million YGG (around $6.7 million) to the exchange, indicating increasing interest in the cryptocurrency.

Currently, Wintermute Trading holds 2.5 million YGG, worth approximately $1.5 million. As the market continues to monitor the price and trading behaviors surrounding YGG, further fluctuations might impact the overall crypto landscape.

