Bitcoin trades flat with record low volatility, staying above the $29,000 support level, as Solana leads the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies in gains.

Bitcoin showed minimal movement on Monday, hovering above the $29,000 support level, while its volatility hit a record low. Ether experienced similar steadiness, with slight fluctuations in its trading price. The top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies displayed mixed performance, with Solana emerging as the most significant gainer.

In other market news, the Forkast 500 NFT index experienced a minor dip, and U.S. stock futures saw an increase after recovering from last week's losses. As investors prepare for another eventful week, they are keenly awaiting corporate earnings reports and U.S. inflation data to guide their investment decisions.