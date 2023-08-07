CertiK has issued an alert regarding a wallet connected to the FILSTOKEN exit scam, with a recent deposit of 250.4 BNB (approx. $61K) into Tornado Cash.

CertiK's official Twitter account (@CertiKAlert) has warned about an Ethereum wallet (EOA 0x97Ea) connected to the FILSTOKEN exit scam 23 days ago depositing 250.4 BNBs (approximately $61K) into the Tornado Cash platform.

The wallet's address is 0x16bB423aeAD78491b9B4b0789eBdf208b61E848A. The Tornado Cash platform is a privacy-oriented tool that mixes transactions to make them difficult to trace, potentially allowing the user to obfuscate the origin of the funds.

This alert has raised concerns in the crypto community, highlighting the importance of vigilance and awareness when dealing with cryptocurrency transactions.