MakerDAO has been criticized for barring VPN users from accessing its Spark Protocol lending platform in an attempt to limit US users, raising concerns over user privacy.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) platform MakerDAO has faced backlash for blocking VPN users from accessing its new lending platform, Spark Protocol. The restriction has been put in place to prevent US users from accessing the platform, as Spark Protocol's terms of service explicitly prohibit US users from using a VPN to hide their residency.

DeFi analyst Chris Blec criticized this decision, claiming it acts as a global blanket ban on VPNs and accusing MakerDAO of prioritizing profits over user privacy. The Spark Protocol offers up to 8% annual returns for lending DAI, and users must agree not to use a VPN before lending cryptocurrencies on the platform.

This move by MakerDAO has raised concerns among the DeFi community about the balance between regulatory compliance and user privacy.