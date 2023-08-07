A large-scale investor deposited 14.32 million DAI into MakerDAO after converting ETH and wstETH, capitalizing on the recently increased 8% APY.

On-chain analyst Ember reported that a massive whale traded 5,640 ETH for 10.32 million DAI at an average selling price of $1,830. The same investor also mortgaged 5,400 wstETH to lend 4 million DAI. Combining these amounts, the investor deposited a total of 14.32 million DAI into MakerDAO to earn an 8% Annual Percentage Yield (APY).

MakerDAO recently increased the DAI deposit rate to 8%, which had a noticeable impact on the total value locked (TVL) in the DAI pool, which now exceeds $400 million. This move by the large-scale investor showcases the increased confidence in MakerDAO's higher returns on deposits.