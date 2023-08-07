The MakerDAO community has voted to approve a series of proposals, including Enhanced DSA activation, Spark Protocol debt ceiling increase, and various other updates.

The MakerDAO governance page announced that the community voted on August 5th to pass several proposals, which were implemented at 00:49 on August 7, Beijing time. Major changes within these proposals include:

1. Raising the DAI deposit interest rate to 8%.

2. Increasing the maximum debt ceiling of the Spark Protocol direct deposit module from 20 million DAI to 200 million DAI.

3. Adjusting the RWA004-A debt ceiling from 7 million DAI to 0 DAI and updating the RWA002-A protocol implementation.

4. Distributing 134.1 MKR to AVC members.

5. Approving a DAO resolution with the IPFS hash value QmaGTVioBsCPfNoz9rbW7LU6YuzfgqHDZd92Hny5ACfL3p.

6. Transferring 2 million DAI to 0x3C5142F28567E6a0F172fd0Ba aF1f2847f49D02F for Endgame starter items.

7. Updating the Spark Protocol's DAI interest rate strategy, lowering the DAI market loan-to-value ratio (LTV) from 74% to 0.01%, the DAI liquidation threshold from 76% to 0.01%, and the WETH market reserve ratio from 15% to 5%. Additionally, the variableRateSlope1 of WETH dropped from 3.8% to 3%.

These changes mark a significant update to the MakerDAO platform, with the community actively participating in the decision-making process.



