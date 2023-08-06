Binance Futures will implement adjustments to the leverage and margin tiers of the USDⓈ-M YGGUSDT and API3USDT Perpetual Contracts on August 6, 2023, at 17:30 (UTC).

Existing positions opened prior to the update will be affected. Binance strongly advises users to adjust their position and leverage ahead of the scheduled changes to minimize the risk of potential liquidations. By staying informed and adapting to these adjustments, traders can maintain maximum control over their positions and minimize potential losses.

