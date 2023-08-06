The SEC has settled with Quantstamp, a crypto firm facing charges of violating securities laws during its 2017 Initial Coin Offering, which raised over $28 million.

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has reached a settlement with crypto firm Quantstamp over allegations of securities law violations. In 2017, Quantstamp raised over $28 million through its Initial Coin Offering (ICO) by selling its native token QSP to investors. The SEC claimed that these tokens were securities, and Quantstamp's failure to register them constituted a violation of federal securities laws.

As part of the settlement, Quantstamp will pay disgorgement, prejudgment interest, and a civil penalty amounting to nearly $3.5 million. Since the ICO, the value of QSP has experienced a sharp decline, losing over 98% of its value. This settlement highlights the need for cryptocurrency firms to comply with federal securities laws and ensure proper registration for ICOs and other offerings.



