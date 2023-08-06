Hanwe Chang, a DeFi trader, outwitted a bot copying his bids on Azuki OG and Elementals NFTs, earning a profit of 800 ETH, or roughly $1.4 million.

DeFi trader Hanwe Chang successfully manipulated a bot that was imitating his bidding strategy on Azuki OG and Elementals NFTs. Chang tricked the bot into purchasing NFTs from him at significantly lower prices of 50 and 15 ETH each, resulting in a considerable profit of 800 ETH, equivalent to about $1.4 million. This event underscores the importance of vigilance and caution in the cryptocurrency space, as bots and automated systems can be exploited by savvy individuals for personal gain.

