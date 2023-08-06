The FBI has issued a warning concerning criminals hijacking social media accounts and posing as legitimate individuals in the non-fungible token (NFT) and cryptocurrency sectors, as well as highlighting concerns over fake websites designed to steal NFTs and cryptocurrencies.

According to Cointime, the number of victims falling prey to phishing scams and social media account hijacking is on the rise. Criminals are targeting the NFT and cryptocurrency space by taking over legitimate accounts and posing as authentic individuals or platforms. The FBI has expressed concerns about fake websites designed to deceive victims into believing they are using legitimate platforms, ultimately stealing their digital assets.

Recent examples include a phishing link tweeted from Uniswap founder Hayden Adams' Twitter account by hackers. To avoid falling victim to these scams, the FBI advises individuals to exercise caution with "criminal actors posing as legitimate NFT developers in financial fraud schemes targeting active users within the NFT community." The Bureau also recommends researching and verifying any opportunities before clicking on links.