The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has granted over $104 million to seven whistleblowers who provided pivotal information leading to successful enforcement action, making it the fourth largest award in the program's history.

According to Cointime, the SEC has awarded more than $104 million to seven individuals who played a significant role in contributing to the success of enforcement actions. Comprising two sets of joint claimants and three single claimants, these whistleblowers provided essential information, supporting documents, interviews, and identified potential witnesses, ultimately initiating or aiding SEC investigations.

The awards to whistleblowers come from an investor protection fund established by Congress, ensuring no harm to investors. Ranging from 10 to 30 percent of monetary sanctions exceeding $1 million, the whistleblower awards incentivize individuals to come forward with valuable information. The SEC maintains the confidentiality of whistleblowers as required by the Dodd-Frank Act. For more information on the whistleblower program, visit www.sec.gov/whistleblower.

