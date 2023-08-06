Spot On Chain has uncovered a Multichain exploiter who has been selling stolen digital assets worth $36.7 million over the past week, including multiple prominent cryptocurrencies.

Spot On Chain (@spotonchain) reported that a Multichain exploiter has sold approximately $36.7 million worth of stolen digital assets over the last week. The assets involved include $WBTC, $LINK, $CRV, $YFI, and $WOO.

The timeline of the exploiter's transactions is as follows:

- Approximately 16 hours ago, the exploiter swapped $YFI, $CRV, $LINK, and $WOO for 1,443.5 ETH.

- On August 1st, the exploiter exchanged $WBTC for 29 million USDT and 433.2 ETH.

This illicit activity highlights the need for increased security measures and vigilance across the cryptocurrency ecosystem to prevent exploitation and protect users and investors.



