The past week saw a reduction of $500 million in USDC circulation, with Circle issuing 1.1 billion USDC and redeeming 1.6 billion USDC during the same period.

According to Odaily Planet Daily News, official data as of August 3 reveals that Circle issued 1.1 billion USDC while redeeming 1.6 billion USDC in the past seven days, resulting in a decrease of $500 million in circulation. The total circulation of USDC now stands at $26 billion, with a reserve of $26.1 billion. Out of the total reserve, $1.8 billion is in cash while the Circle Reserve Fund holds $24.3 billion.

These figures emphasize the need for market participants to monitor the stablecoin's circulation and its implications on the overall cryptocurrency market conditions.

