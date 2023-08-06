Twitter user @Jampzer reports his bidding robot was tricked into making eight bids of 50 ETH on Azuki, losing 800 ETH, and offers a 10% bug bounty if the profiteer returns 90% of the funds.

According to Foresight News, @Jampzer, a Twitter user, claimed that his bidding robot was deceived into making eight separate bids of 50 ETH each on Azuki, resulting in a loss of 800 ETH from the robot, which earned 25 million last month. @Jampzer has proposed that if @HanweChang, the individual who profited 800 ETH, returns 90% of the amount, he will provide a 10% bug bounty as compensation.

Previously, Foresight News reported that Twitter user @HanweChang had tweeted about noticing a robot copying his bid on Blur. Consequently, @HanweChang was able to deceive the robot into purchasing Azuki OG and Elementals at 50 and 15 ETH each, eventually obtaining a total of 800 ETH (approximately $1.46 million) through the sale of the NFTs.