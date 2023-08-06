Multiple transactions indicate a large liquidity removal from the Satori token, raising suspicions of a honeypot scam. The deployer is reported to have removed liquidity in eight transactions over three days.

A recent detection of significant liquidity removal from the Satori token has raised concerns about a potential honeypot scam. The deployer is reported to have removed liquidity in eight transactions over a three-day period from the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) address: 0x6dF52fC4c234600d2D1F064c33BE762146964BB1.

Investors and the crypto community should exercise caution when dealing with this specific token, as well as stay vigilant for any updates or related suspicious activities.