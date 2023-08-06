CertiK Alert warns that the COIN project might be a honeypot scam after a large amount of liquidity was removed, with the current deployers obtaining about $31,000.

According to Odaily Planet Daily News, CertiK Alert recently tweeted about a considerable amount of liquidity being removed from the COIN project. The current deployers have managed to obtain approximately $31,000, leading to suspicions that the token project might be a honeypot scam. The suspicious ETH address involved in this case has been identified as: 0x517ac17DbCD76F97C994DFE3d322F0c2fF9eDA17. Investors and the crypto community are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the COIN project or related addresses.



