As YGG tokens rise 76% within 24 hours, two whale addresses holding vested tokens have deposited a total of 2.92 million YGG to Binance, potentially indicating a selling intention.

Odaily Planet Daily News reported that The Data Nerd monitoring has observed two large whale addresses depositing a considerable amount of YGG tokens to Binance as the token's value rose by 76% within the past 24 hours. These whale addresses are believed to have obtained vested tokens in the past.

One address, starting with -0x639, deposited 2 million YGG (approximately $731,000) to Binance. This address had received its vested tokens two years ago. Meanwhile, another address linked to Bitscale, beginning with -0x005, deposited 920,000 YGG (approximately $350,000) to Binance, having received its vested tokens ten months ago. The deposits may indicate that these whale addresses intend to sell their YGG holdings amid the recent price surge.