The lead developer of Shiba Inu, Shytoshi Kusama, warns the community to beware of scams related to counterfeit TREAT and SHI tokens, following false claims of their official contract addresses being released on Twitter.

A recent tweet by user LORD GAUDY claims that the "Summer of Shibarium" event will launch the latest official Shibarium ecosystem token in a few days, along with the supposed official contract addresses of TREAT and SHI tokens. However, Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama has stated that this information is not true and has cautioned the community against being deceived.

As previously reported in July 2022, Shytoshi Kusama revealed plans to expand the Shiba Inu project with a decentralized stablecoin (SHI), a reward token (TREAT), and a collectible card game for the Metaverse ecosystem. TREAT is an upcoming reward token in the SHIB Metaverse and will be connected to the Shiba collectible card game, while also providing stability to Shiba Inu's stablecoin.

