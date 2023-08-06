The English Law Commission's final report on digital assets introduces a new legal framework to address the lack of clarity surrounding digital asset laws and regulations, potentially placing the UK as a preferred jurisdiction for DeFi and other digital asset structures.

The legal uncertainties surrounding digital assets have impeded their development and often led to situations in which victims of fraud could neither freeze nor obtain remedies against cryptoassets held on exchanges. Furthermore, the lack of legal clarity makes it difficult to determine the ownership of digital assets and to accurately assess risks associated with DeFi transactions.

