Binance Futures announces adjustments to the leverage and margin tiers for the USDⓈ-M YGGUSDT Perpetual Contract, effective on August 6, 2023, at 12:30 (UTC).

To avoid potential liquidation, Binance Futures strongly recommends that users adjust their positions and leverage ahead of the scheduled adjustment. Clients must monitor their portfolios closely and take appropriate actions to mitigate any risks caused by the leverage and margin tier modifications.

