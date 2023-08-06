Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino revealed on social media that the development team has nearly finished the JavaScript libraries for controlling and interacting with prominent mining hardware, including WhatsMiners, Antminers, and Avalon mining machines.

On August 6, Tether's CTO, Paolo Ardoino, shared on social platforms that the company's development team has almost completed the creation of mining hardware-specific JavaScript libraries. These libraries will enable control and interaction with a variety of major mining devices, such as WhatsMiners, Antminers, and Avalon mining machines.

Ardoino also mentioned that the team is currently working on the core architecture for the Moria mine orchestration tool. This tool, based on Holepunch's technology, is designed to eventually extend its capabilities to monitor energy production. The possibility of open-sourcing the platform in the future is being considered, allowing other developers to further develop and utilize the platform.

