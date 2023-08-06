On August 6, L2BEAT data revealed that the total value locked (TVL) on Coinbase's L2 network Base mainnet has exceeded $100 million, currently reaching $111 million, signifying a 473.39% increase in just seven days.

Such substantial growth illustrates the increasing confidence and adoption of the Base mainnet, attracting more users and investors to participate in its ecosystem. The swift expansion offers great potential for further development and success for the Base mainnet and its associated projects.

