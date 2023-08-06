Ethereum's programming language Vyper shares a post-event analysis report addressing last week's vulnerability incident, revealing that the issue has now been resolved.

On August 6th, BlockBeats reported that the Vyper Compiler released an analysis report regarding the vulnerability event that occurred the previous week. According to the report, on July 30th, a potential vulnerability in the Vyper compiler led to the exploitation of multiple Curve liquidity pools. The vulnerability resulted from improperly implemented re-entry protection. Affected versions of Vyper include v0.2.15, v0.2.16, and v0.3.0.

Vyper has since addressed and rectified the issue in version v0.3.1, which has been thoroughly tested, assuring that v0.3.1 and later versions are secure. However, at the time of the incident, the impact on protocols using vulnerable versions of the compiler was not fully understood, nor was the information communicated to downstream protocols in a timely manner.