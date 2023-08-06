The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.16T, down by -0.52% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,979 and $29,142 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,076, down by -0.01%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include YGG, OXT, and GTC, up by 71%, 29%, and 22%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
101 ETH from Scam Token XPro Deposited into TornadoCash, Possible Future Scam Token Purchases
Bitcoin Whales Keep Accumulating Amid Market Turbulence, Indicating Positive Outlook
Tether CTO Announces Completion of JavaScript Library Work for Mining Hardware
English Law Commission Proposes New Legal Approach for Digital Assets; Aiming to Make UK Preferred DeFi Jurisdiction
Significant Liquidity Removed from Satori Token; Suspected Honeypot
Azuki Bidding Robot Deceived, Loses 800 ETH; Owner Offers 10% Bug Bounty for 90% Return
DeFi Trader Hanwe Chang Tricks Bot, Makes $1.4 Million in ETH on NFTs
Multichain Exploiter Sells Stolen Assets Worth $36.7M, Spot On Chain Reports
SEC Awards $104 Million to Seven Whistleblowers for Aiding Enforcement Actions Success
FBI Warns of Phishing Scams and Social Media Hijackers Targeting NFT and Crypto Space
Market movers:
ETH: $1830.8 (-0.09%)
BNB: $244.6 (+1.24%)
XRP: $0.6322 (+0.52%)
DOGE: $0.07543 (-1.35%)
ADA: $0.2943 (+0.86%)
SOL: $23.14 (+1.40%)
TRX: $0.07707 (+0.72%)
DOT: $5.003 (+0.75%)
MATIC: $0.6701 (+0.63%)
LTC: $83.21 (+0.85%)