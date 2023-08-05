ReadON announces the launch of its Loki test network along with the release of a customized Gas token, READ, which will serve as the Gas for their upcoming PICK event.

As reported by Odaily Planet Daily News, ReadON recently took to Twitter to announce the successful launch of their Loki test network. Accompanying this noticeable progression, the company has also introduced the customized Gas token, READ, which is set to be used during their PICK event.

In an effort to enhance and refine their offerings, the launch of Loki test network and the release of READ token signify ReadON's commitment towards development and innovation in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space.

