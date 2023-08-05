The token YGG experienced a remarkable increase, exceeding 50% within a 24-hour period, briefly reaching a peak of $0.499 USDT before settling at $0.41 USDT.

According to data from Odaily Planet Daily News Ouyi OKX market, the YGG token demonstrated a noteworthy surge in value, briefly touching $0.499 USDT. Despite a slight decline, the current price of YGG stands at $0.41 USDT, which reflects an increase of over 50% within the last 24 hours.

The significant growth has caught the attention of market participants as traders and investors monitor YGG's performance to capitalize on potential opportunities.