It is crucial for users to be cautious and avoid providing their wallet details on any such websites. Circle emphasizes that it will never ask for a user's wallet information. In order to safeguard personal information and funds, users should only proceed with trusted sources and double-check the authenticity of sites before entering their wallet credentials or engaging in any transactions.

