CertiK Skynet has detected a significant liquidity removal of approximately 309 WETH (~$567K) from Bitlord (BITLORD), potentially indicating that the token might be part of a honeypot scam.

In a recent CertiK Skynet Alert, the security monitoring platform has identified a considerable withdrawal of liquidity. The deployer removed around 309 WETH, equivalent to approximately $567,000, from the Bitlord (BITLORD) liquidity pool. This alarming move suggests that the token may be a part of a honeypot scam. Investors and traders are urged to exercise extreme caution and conduct thorough research before participating in projects with a higher risk of scams or potential malicious activities.