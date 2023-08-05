A whitehat operation has reportedly resulted in the transfer of approximately $700k from the ETH/CRV pool to a veCRV Aragon contract, which is controlled by veCRV voters.

In a recent whitehat operation, around 371 ETH and 92.5k CRV, totaling approximately $700k, were transferred from the ETH/CRV pool to a veCRV Aragon contract. The veCRV Aragon contract benefits from increased security and is controlled by veCRV voters. This action is likely aimed at safeguarding the assets and ensuring a democratic decision-making process for the management of these funds within the DeFi ecosystem.

