SushiSwap, a popular DeFi exchange platform, has announced its integration with the Base network. This integration enables users to trade and swap tokens not only within the Base network, but also across other supported networks. The platform currently supports 15 tokens, including axlDAI, ETH, WETH, and AXL, paving the way for seamless cross-network transactions. The move is expected to enhance the user experience and expand trading capabilities for the platform's userbase.

