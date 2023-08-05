A federal judge will hear additional arguments on August 11 to decide whether to revoke Sam Bankman-Fried's bail, following prosecutors' accusations of witness tampering.

The Block reports that the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, continues to push for the failed crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried to be jailed until his October trial. Judge Lewis Kaplan of the U.S. District Court ordered Bankman-Fried to attend the hearing next Friday, which will assess possible bail revocation.

Bankman-Fried, former FTX CEO, is currently on house arrest in Palo Alto, California. Federal prosecutors seek to move him to a jail in New York while awaiting his criminal trial, which is scheduled to begin on October 2. Bankman-Fried has been accused of witness tampering after The New York Times published a story featuring personal documents of Caroline Ellison, former Alameda Research CEO.

Through a letter submitted to the court, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said that Ellison would be an important witness in the trial and argued that Bankman-Fried is attempting to discredit her. Bankman-Fried is also accused of illicitly tampering with other witnesses on multiple occasions. Judge Kaplan has issued a temporary gag order on Bankman-Fried and others involved in the case, which several media organizations are now fighting against.



