According to a recent tweet by Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, Valkyrie submitted a document proposing the conversion of its Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) into a "Bitcoin + Ethereum Futures ETF" on October 3rd. If approved, this change would occur two weeks ahead of the scheduled publication of 13 other ETF filings. Balchunas drew a comparison to the first marijuana ETF ($MJ), which underwent a similar launch procedure in the past. It remains to be seen if the proposal will be accepted.