JPEG'd DAO recently tweeted that they acknowledged the receipt of 5,494.4 WETH into their multi-signature address. The person responsible for recovering the funds that were exposed through the pETH vulnerability was rewarded with a 10% white hat bounty, equivalent to 610.6 WETH, showing appreciation for their efforts in securing the funds.