According to Ember, a chain analyst, a whale transferred 3 trillion PEPE ($3.45 million) to Binance, selling at a loss of $1.04 million.

A recent transfer monitored by chain analyst Ember reveals that a whale who previously raised 4,592.3 billion PEPE ($6.51 million) from Binance moved 3 trillion PEPE ($3.45 million) back to the exchange an hour ago. Afterward, the whale sold the tokens directly at a price of $0.00000115.

It is noted that the whale's current round of PEPE investment was initially bought at an average price of $0.00000142 and subsequently sold at an average price of $0.00000119. This resulted in a loss of $1.04 million, marking a yield of -16%.