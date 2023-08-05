Chain analyst Ember reports that Michael Egorov, founder of Curve Finance, sold 8 million CRV tokens to five investors/institutions between last night and this morning.

Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov has continued the sale of 8 million CRV tokens to five investors and institutions, as monitored by chain analyst Ember:

• 3.75 million CRV: 2.37.eth

• 1.25 million CRV: 0xB97

• 1.25 million CRV: cryptogle

• 1.25 million CRV: 0x73F

• 500,000 CRV: 0x73E

Since the over-the-counter (OTC) sale began on August 1, Curve's founder has sold a total of 114.025 million CRV tokens to 24 investors and institutions, raising $45.61 million in funds.



